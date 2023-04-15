Livingston 2-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

David Martindale has often pondered what the right formula is for his starting XI. Where does he fit in Nouble, Anderson, Kelly and Bradley? Who misses out?

The answer is, seemingly, none of them. The quartet were electric today, clicking instantly, giving each other confidence and teeing each other up time and time again.

It could have easily been more on a day that might be their performance of the season - and despite the dip in form in recent weeks, there are plenty of contenders for that award.

They might have found some confidence at the perfect time, as they continue their assault on the top six.