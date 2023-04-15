Rangers linked with Nantes' Coco and Barca's Torres

Rangers are eyeing up 26-year-old Nantes winger Marcus Coco on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports in France. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers are interested in taking 20-year-old Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torres on loan. (Mundo Deportivo), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale will aim to complete the majority of his transfer business during his side's pre-season schedule to ensure they can hit the ground running at home and abroad next term. (The Herald, print edition)

Rangers have denied their former midfielder Christian Nerlinger's claims that he was offered the job of sporting director after Ross Wilson's exit earlier this week. (Scottish Sun), external

