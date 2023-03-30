Martindale helping Devlin & Fitzwater earn moves away

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston manager David Martindale has talked up the talents of Nicky Devlin and Jack Fitzwater to prospective suitors as the pair near the exit.

Both defenders are free to discuss a move away from Livingston with their deals expiring in summer and Martindale is resigned to losing the key pair, admitting he has received interest in skipper Devlin.

“I’ve had a few phone calls but it’s not my place to say where Nicky will be playing football next season,” he said.

“I’m more than happy to vouch for Nicky. He would be a fantastic addition to a few teams up here. It may appeal to him to go back down the road.

“I’ve had a couple of phone calls yesterday. I’ve put Nicky and I’ve put Fitzy out and it’s highly probable they won’t be playing their football at Livingston next season.

“I’ve sent a text message to a few clubs in Scotland and a few clubs in England to say that if I had the financial capability then they would be in this building next season.

“I don’t want to lose them but I know I am. If I can help them progress their career I am more than willing to do that.”