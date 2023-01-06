United 'full of confidence' - Birighitti

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti insists Rangers hold no fear for them as he vowed to excite the Tannadice fans in Sunday’s Premiership contest.

United are unbeaten since the mid-season break and have collected seven points from three matches to move them off the foot of the table.

“The team is full of confidence. We’ve had three really good results and we’ll be going into the game on Sunday full of confidence,” he said on the club’s official website.

“I strongly believe in this playing group. There is enough quality in this squad to beat any team on any given day.

“We go into every game wanting to win, regardless of whether we play Celtic, Rangers or Livingston. It’s just another game for us but a tough challenge.

“These are the games that you want to play in. We all know that they’ve got good players in their team, but what a way to play in front of our home crowd. I’m sure there will be a big turnout.

“We are not scared of anyone, we are full of confidence and we are going to go out on Sunday wanting to win by playing our style of football to excite the fans.”