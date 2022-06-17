The European exploits of Scottish clubs often cause schedule amendments, and don't expect anything different this term.

Motherwell fans, don't be surprised to see your side's opening fixture at St Mirren nudged to the Sunday as your club are scheduled play the return leg of their second round Conference League qualifier on the Thursday prior.

Dundee United (Conference League) and Hearts (Europa League) can also anticipate changes to their calendar with Thursday night qualifiers due to be played in the early weeks of the campaign.