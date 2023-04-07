Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson hopes the win over Leicester does not prompt a downturn in performance level.

Hodgson, who was reappointed Palace manger until the end of the season following the sacking of Patrick Vieira, won his first match match back in charge against the Foxes.

"It's easy for me to say to the players ‘go and perform that way again,’ but of course it's not that easy," said Hodgson, 75.

"I haven't noticed a great deal of difference in training before and after the game, there's a sense of relief of course, but the two weeks we had with the players during the international break here hasn't changed in intensity - it was high energy and good quality and it's been that since.

"The fact you then play the game and have that type of performance is the icing on the cake. The only thing is as a manger and coach the concern is that one swallow not making summer - that was one game and three points but there are lots more points we need to get and performances we need to get before the end of the season."

Crystal Palace travel to Leeds on Sunday looking to continue Hodgson's winning start, but they will have to do so without the injured Wilfried Zaha, who has picked up a groin injury.

"It's hard to cope without a player of Wilf's calibre. It's not just us, it's any team in the league - if you lose a player of such importance and such quality, you're going to miss him, there's no doubt about it," said the Englishman.

"We're lucky, in a sense, with Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta, as they're bursting at the seams for an opportunity.

"With the game against Leeds we can see what they can do.”