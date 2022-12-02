Lawwell will seek to 'drive Celtic forward' as chairman

P﻿eter Lawwell says it is a "great privilege" to return to Celtic as chairman.

T﻿he 63-year-old, who ended his 18-year tenure as chief executive last summer, will take up his new role in January.

“As a lifelong Celtic supporter it is a great privilege to be asked to take up the position of chairman, having already been part of our great club for nearly 18 years," Lawwell told the Celtic website.

"These are exciting times for the club and I look forward to contributing to the wellbeing and success of the club.

"I will be offering my support and guidance to the board and executive management team to ensure that we continue to drive the club forward and protect and promote the interests of our supporters.”

Ex-chief executive Lawwell to return to Celtic