Lampard paid tribute to Pele, who has died at the age of 82. “My memories are of video footage as a young boy. Diego Maradona was my hero but Maradona and Pele were the greatest. I have huge respect for him as a player. He was a great man and a great player. You can imagine what he would be in the modern game. The reach of his game was huge and has stayed. That name will continue for ever more. It's a sad day for football."

Facing Manchester City is a "huge challenge", said Lampard, adding: "It’s difficult because of the pure quality - in terms of the players and the coach. They possibly have the greatest coach in the world and have an incredible amount of talent and back-up in their squad. It’s a great challenge for me but we get our game nailed on then we have every chance."

Erling Haaland is player of "amazing talent" who is in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Lampard has nothing but respect for him: "He can hurt you at any moment. The best players can adapt to any league. I tried to sign him when I was at Chelsea."

Lampard said Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the squad but was coy about his potential involvement against City.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window and Lampard said they have really missed Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injuries this season.

Conor Coady's return is "great" news. "We played well against Wolves, but in terms of our defending you will always miss Conor because of his personality and his quality. Personality in sport are natural things and are not easy to teach. He has it in abundance and that rubs off on those around him."