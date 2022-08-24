Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

On their biggest stage of the season so far, Wolves showed their fans and the world that they are indeed a highly accomplished footballing team.

Through the first half at Tottenham they took control in a delightfully smooth way, their superiority gradually made clear by Spurs’ growing distress, as if the home side were becoming lost in a thickening fog. But after the break, Spurs changed gear and Wolves, once again, couldn’t.

Bruno Lage talked a lot last Friday about the whole tactical nature of football being different after the rule change to allow five, rather than three, substitutes to be used.

He took trouble to point out that he had explained to all of his players that henceforth, being named as a substitute is of equal importance to making the starting eleven, and that no player can assume they will always start.

This rather pointed observation highlighted how important it is to Lage that he has a full card of options available. Since the opening-day defeat at Leeds, when he had no senior attacking substitutes to call on, Wolves have addressed that issue at some expense, adding Matheus Nunes and Goncalo Guedes, while Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho have regained fitness.

Alas, Saturday also showed us that it is not enough to have viable changes to make, as in the second half Lage did not hesitate; but when he asked Wolves for an acceleration to match Spurs, there was no response.

Jimenez, whose pre-season was interrupted by injury, should hopefully be sharper for his half-hour in London and goalscoring start against Preston on Tuesday.

But whether it is Jimenez – if restored to his form of the Europa League season – or somebody new, Wolves still need a finisher, and a focus for all their attractive build-up play. Perhaps Sasa Kalajdzic, the Austrian lighthouse playing for Stuttgart, will fit the bill.

Pedro Neto’s name has also appeared in the transfer gossip columns this week. A year or so ago a sale would have been unthinkable, even for the telephone-number prices being suggested. Now it would still be unwelcome but if it funded the cost of a top number nine, perhaps it would be a price worth accepting.