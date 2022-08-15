We asked for your post-match thoughts following Villa's 2-1 victory over Everton to pick up their first win of the season.

Here are some of your comments:

David: Better performance, decent intensity, still need to sort out defending corners. We were very lucky with the offside, had Everton scored then it might have been a different story.

Chris: Getting points on the board is what matters. A better performance to build on and great to see Ings scoring. Let's hope more goals follow. Still early doors....steady as we go.

Martin: Happy about the result though we need to reign in moments like the last 15 minutes. We should have played possession football and not given Everton chances like we did. Not sure what Digne was doing all game. The own goal summed up his performance.

Philp: Great to win at home and even better against Everton. Everton are a sinking ship that Villa used to be. It's going to be hard for them to survive but perhaps relegation will help them as it did us - fixing the rot.

Ian: Kamara might be one of the signings of the summer. Such a great start, and all for the massive price of... nothing? Great business.