F﻿ormer Leeds boss Steve Evans has revealed his first meeting with Massimo Cellino did not exactly go to plan.

C﻿ellino asked Rotherham for permission to speak with their then manager in autumn 2015 and Evans told the Sacked in the Morning podcast he went into their meeting with a plethora of questions about working conditions for him and his staff, the club's ambitions and budget.

O﻿nly he never asked any of them.

"﻿I went in not just with mental notes to ask them, but also written notes," said Evans. "Then, after about five minutes, Massimo told me what they were going to pay me - and I completely forgot every question!

"﻿I had to ring up my assistants, tell them they were resigning at Rotherham to come with me and then we all went to Leeds.

"﻿One of them said to me: 'Gaff, what money we on?' And I had to tell them I didn't know.

"My first press conference was delayed by an hour because I had to meet with Massimo to clear a couple of things up."

