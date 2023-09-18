'Arsenal can now return to the Champions League with spirits high'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Arsenal showed a steel and resilience that has often deserted them in Goodison Park’s hothouse to secure a vital win at Everton on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have suffered in this environment in recent years, notably when Demarai Gray’s injury time winner gave Everton a win under Rafa Benitez and Sean Dyche saw his new charges overpower Arsenal in his first game as manager.

Not here.

Arsenal, with Declan Rice patrolling midfield and keeper David Raya having the easiest of Premier League introductions after replacing Aaron Ramsdale, The Gunners were in complete control throughout.

The only surprise was it took the until the 69th minute to make the breakthrough, substitute Leandro Trossard finally beating the defiant Jordan Pickford with a classy side-foot finish.

It was no more than Arsenal deserved, with Goodison Park unusually subdued before, during and after this game, barely presenting the sort of hostile surroundings that have proved uncomfortable for the visitors before.

Arsenal can now return to the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday with spirits high.

