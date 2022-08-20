Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

It’s not games against the top six that will define Bournemouth’s season – but it isn’t much fun being beaten like this in successive weeks.

The Cherries side were dealt a tough hand with the fixture list, a trip to the Etihad last week followed by this game against a rejuvenated Arsenal (not to mention Anfield next Saturday) so the boss will need to keep perspective.

However, it is obvious reinforcements are needed.

New signings Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell have not been fit enough to play yet and this was a particularly difficult game in which to blood Argentina defender Marcos Senesi and he was withdrawn at half time.

Up front Kieffer Moore toiled manfully, forcing a save with a typically powerful header, but he was isolated. Dominic Solanke’s return to fitness – and with a point to prove – cannot come soon enough.

Parker needs to work some magic in the market in the final 11 days of the transfer window.

He will also be looking forward to fielding some new signings in a more amenable set of fixtures in September.