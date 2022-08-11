Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer.

Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As a person, you strive to achieve. I felt my playing-time at City was being limited for different reasons and I couldn't afford to waste time. When I look back I didn’t want to see a decline and I want to keep that level.

"Since the age of 17, I have been a regular starter. But to get to a peak time in my career to and not be playing as regularly was something I didn’t want to accept. I tried to fight and change the scenario but it didn’t come.

"I have a lot of memories and top moments at City but in the year and a bit that I was in and out of the team it made me value a lot of things. It was difficult and my kids went to school there but it's one of those things in life where you have to make the right decision for yourself and your family."