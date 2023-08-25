Brentford have put an £80m price tag on England striker Ivan Toney with Arsenal interested in signing the player in January once he has served his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. (Times - subscription required), external

Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with Real Sociedad over a season-long loan for 26-year-old defender Kieran Tierney. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners have agreed a fee of £38.6m plus add-ons for 22-year-old Monaco striker Folarin Balogun. (RMC Sport - in French), external

