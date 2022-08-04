Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg for striker Benjamin Sesko, who journalist Luke Edwards said could be the next Erling Haaland.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a fascinating deal. He’s a serious prospect. He’s 19, a brilliant age profile. He's really talked about as one of the top prospects in Europe.

"Everyone is looking for the next Erling Haaland and this guy falls into that category. It’s definitely one I could see happening."

Elsewhere, Edwards says if Chelsea were to sign Frenkie de Jong, it would be a "psychological blow" for United.

After long being linked with a move to United, Chelsea have now reportedly entered discussions with Barcelona for the Netherlands midfielder - and he would apparently prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

He said: "It’s our first tug of war. Every transfer window needs a tug of war and we’ve got one between two of the heavyweights.

"You’ve got Manchester United on one side - the fallen giant looking to rebuild. New manager coming in looking to sign all these new players. Frenkie de Jong was their top target - he was going to be the deep-lying midfield playmaker.

"The problem is he doesn’t seem to want to come to Manchester United. I don’t know whether he fell out with Erik ten Hag at Ajax, but he has been linked with them for weeks, months. It’s not just a stalemate, it seems to have gone backwards. He was on the verge of joining in May and now hasn’t."

Listen to Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds