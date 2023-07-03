On BBC Three Counties' latest Luton Town podcast, transfer links with goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are hot topics.

The podcast also features a chat with chief executive Gary Sweet on the club's financial position.

BBC Three Counties' sports editor Geoff Doyle said: "When we've been discussing how much Luton will make from promotion, it's going to be £100m odd this season. But longer term - this is part of the reason for their policy this summer - they'll make £50m if they do get relegated. And if they stay up they'll get another £100m. If they went down, they get a second parachute payment of say £30m.

"If you look at it as a three-year project, say £180m, this is why they will spend probably £20m odd this summer and can spend that next summer if they are in the Championship as they will get that parachute payment.

"It's a real opportunity if they yo-yo. If they do it well, they will be on a really strong footing."

