'Brighton are a great example'

Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie on the Football Daily podcast

I’m not surprised Brighton beat Manchester United. Those players have proven they're more than comfortable at dominating games, creating opportunities and scoring goals.

Graham Potter has done fantastically well consistently. March and Trossard have a fantastic partnership. They understand their roles really well.

There's a togetherness. That’s a fundamental part to their consistent success.

Brighton are such a great example of how they find players, how they have a system and know what they need. The results speak for themselves.