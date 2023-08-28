'A lack of guile, energy and creativity' - Your views after Dens defeat

We asked you for your views after Hearts' defeat at Dens to Dundee.

Here's a pinch of what you had to say:

Daniel: Dreadful first half, we badly need a midfielder who can dictate the tempo. Decent spell after the break with a 50% fit Liam Boyce the best player on the pitch. Really poor goal to concede. Clark, Rowles and Denholm all at fault here, the latter actually having another assured performance for one so young and hopefully he’ll learn from it. Not good.

George: To the players... you're paid well and treated very well, you play for a team with a great, proud history and are supported by loyal and fantastic fans, take your professional responsibilities seriously as your performances impact thousands of our daily lives.

Ali: Until players realise that 100% effort is needed in every game, Hearts will continue to lose games like this. A lack of guile, energy and creativity in midfield has cost us dearly for quite some time now.

Kevin: Utter dross in the first half. Zander Clark thinks he is Ederson! Was caught out today and could have been same against PAOK, comes out to take free kicks but won't catch a cross. Although substitutions made us better in the second half, the score was worse. Again, fans let down with a very flat performance. The only pass marks is for Lowry.

Ian: When are Hearts fans going to realise that some players are overrated and we don't have depth in the squad ? There's none so blind than those who will not see.

Chris: Not a shock this performance, team following on from last season and have not strengthened but actually weakened. Defensively still terrible, no creative individuals to turn a game. At the start, I believed this season we will be in relegation battle and see nothing to change that from any performance yet unfortunately.

Alfie: Absolutely shocking! As Naismith said, we have a squad that should be capable of beating Dundee. We dominated possession, but we can barely do anything with it. We failed to even do basic things like short passing. There’s no excuse for that result. But all focus on Thursday now. Put this game behind us and focus on getting it done in Greece.