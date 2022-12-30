At Livi's media conference on Friday, manager David Martindale said he was waiting on the results of the MRI scan that injured striker Joel Nouble had on his knee.

Nouble, 26, has missed the team's three games since the Premiership resumed after the World Cup.

"I am very hopeful we will get those results today," said Martindale of the scan.

"It doesn't seem as if it will be a bad one, but it is one of these ones - a niggle that is proving very difficult to shake off.

"We didn't feel he needed an MRI at the start, but the longer this has gone on, he has had two or three failed returns to first-team training, so I think it will put all our minds at ease, especially Joel's.

"It lets us get to the root of the problem but fingers crossed it is not going to be anything serious."

Meanwhile, Martindale expects to have the paperwork complete to allow him to include Steven Bradley, the 20-year-old signing from Hibernian, in his squad for Monday's game against Motherwell.

"He is a natural wide player and will add to the offensive areas," said the manager.