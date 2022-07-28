United to face AZ Alkmaar in Euro opener

Dundee United's Europa Conference third-round qualifying opponents have been confirmed as AZ Alkmaar.

The Dutch side, who finished fifth in the Eredivisie last season, sealed progress in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 win over FK Tuzla City in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday to complete a 5-0 aggregate victory.

United are at home for the first leg on 4 August - their first European outing in 10 years - with the return a week later.

The draw for the play-off round takes place on 2 August at 13:00 BST.