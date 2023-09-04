We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Matt: A very scruffy win. Comfortable in the end though. Lerma and Doucoure seemed to have clicked quickly but those in front of them seem a little lost at times, especially on the left wing, with what they are trying to do. But it’s a great start in our post-Zaha world.

Gavin: Palace dominated the match and thoroughly deserved the win. It was pleasing to see Edouard prosper with two excellent goals, meriting the man of the match award. Mateta’s contribution was also good in pressing the Wolves defence. Defensively, Roy Hodgson will be disappointed with two goals conceded, which were preventable, but a very good display.

Steve: Slow start as usual. Allowed Wolves too much room, too much ball. Fortunate to be on level terms at half-time. Came alive with Edouard’s excellent first goal. Grateful for the third goal. Two goals conceded is a worry. Anderson and Guehi great in open play; vulnerable defending set-pieces. But, a win is a win. Great start to the season.

Jay: Happy with the three points and delighted for Edouard. Fingers crossed he keeps scoring, even if I have to eat humble pie for moaning about buying a defensive midfielder, a goalkeeper and a centre-back that isn't anywhere near Premier League level. Only worrying thing is needing three goals to win at home.

Wolves fans

John: Not sure what Gary O’Neil is looking at. Silva and Sarabia are nowhere near the level. No threat, no fight, nothing there. Kilman gets done every week and they should have sold him. No tactics. Woeful.

Malcolm: After a steady and controlled first half Wolves allowed Palace to dictate the game from the 50th minute. Despite Hwang’s equaliser, the home side always seemed likely to win. Neto was our best player and seems to be improving with each game.

Richard: A team of individuals rather than individuals working as a team up front. Wolves need a striker coach who knows how to motivate those individuals to work for each other and most importantly for the team. Crystal Palace lethal up front and that is the difference in the Premier League.

Clive: Ponderous, toothless, like running through treacle going forward. No good having so much possession if you lack the pace, courage or invention when you have the ball in the opponent’s half. Is there a less intimidating number nine in the league than Fabio Silva?