We asked for your thoughts on the appointment of Enzo Maresca as Leicester City's new manager.

Here are some of your comments:

Joshua: Personally, I think it's a great appointment! He's been learning from Pep for years and his connections to Man City could prove helpful for loan players. A fresh start and massive rebuild is needed, and I don't see anyone else who is currently available that would potentially do a better job.

Steve: I can't judge Maresca as a manager when he's only been an assistant. Even as a coach at City, that's with the best players in the world, not our shabby lot. Not sure he's ready for our challenge.

Bups: Risk worth taking. Championship is a different ball game but hope he can bring in some good players and refresh the team playing high-intensity football and get us back into the Premier League. It will not be easy but Burnley did it with Kompany. Leicester can only look at that and do the same with Enzo's appointment.

Steve: I think it’s a risk, but a risk worth taking. We need fresh faces and fresh ideas. We have been stale for the last 12 to 18 months and a shake up is desperately needed.

Pete: Absolutely bonkers appointment. Barely any management experience. We needed a manager with a proven track record of gaining promotion from the Championship. Being Pep's sidekick isn't relevant experience and even if we do get some Man City youngsters on loan there's no guarantee we'd be able to buy them if we got up. This is a crazy risk to take.

Michael: An exciting choice... a manager hungry to prove himself, and undoubtedly knowledgeable and talented, especially having worked closely with Guardiola.