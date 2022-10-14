The tactics behind Leicester's struggles this season
Leicester's first half scorelines this season would have him them firmly entrenched in the top 10 - but, unfortunately for the Foxes, they have too often self-destructed in the second half.
It's 24 goals conceded in nine Premier League games for Leicester - so what's happening tactically?
BBC Radio Leicester's analyst Dominic Wells took a look for the latest The Tactics Board episode of the When You're Smiling podcast:
"From a tactical perspective, Leicester's number sixes - be that Boubakary Soumare or Wilfried Ndidi - are getting caught and leaving space in behind and our defence is getting exposed.
"A number six should screen and protect the defensive line, but ours are rushing out to press challenges and leaving something in behind them.
"It's a really big issue. Until Brendan Rodgers fixes those problems, Leicester will be continually exposed to midfield runners and that's hazardous in this league."
