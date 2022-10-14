L﻿eicester's first half scorelines this season would have him them firmly entrenched in the top 10 - but, unfortunately for the Foxes, they have too often self-destructed in the second half.

I﻿t's 24 goals conceded in nine Premier League games for Leicester - s﻿o what's happening tactically?

BBC Radio Leicester's analyst Dominic Wells took a look for the latest The Tactics Board episode of the When You're Smiling podcast:

"﻿From a tactical perspective, Leicester's number sixes - be that Boubakary Soumare or Wilfried Ndidi - are getting caught and leaving space in behind and our defence is getting exposed.

"﻿A number six should screen and protect the defensive line, but ours are rushing out to press challenges and leaving something in behind them.

"﻿It's a really big issue. Until Brendan Rodgers fixes those problems, Leicester will be continually exposed to midfield runners and that's hazardous in this league."

