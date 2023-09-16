Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Manchester City are going to completely control possession in this game, but West Ham boss David Moyes won't care about that.

The Hammers will just be sitting back and waiting to spring forward, and they are very good at that.

Moyes is great at what he does in games like this, which is setting up his side to keep their shape and be hard to break down.

Yes, it's very different to Pep Guardiola's attacking philosophy, but these sort of differences in tactics are part of what makes football so fascinating.

I still think City will be too strong for them in the end, but they are going to have to work hard to maintain their 100% start.

Midas the Jagaban's prediction: As long as Erling Haaland is on the pitch, West Ham have no chance. I predict a Haaland hat-trick. 1-3

