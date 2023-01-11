Manager Graham Potter has backed new signing Joao Felix to "make a difference in the final third" for Chelsea.

The Blues completed a loan move for the Atletico Madrid striker on Wednesday.

"He's a quality player," said Potter. "He's young but has really great experience - a quality player who gives everybody a lift.

"He can take the ball in tight spaces, make a difference in the final third, make passes. He complements what we have."

Chelsea are not yet sure if Felix will be registered in time to face Fulham on Thursday.

His signing prompted questions for Potter on why so many forwards have struggled at Chelsea, with the likes of Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata among high-profile names to not hit the heights at Stamford Bridge.

"My thoughts are you have to fix the team, it’s not one person to solve your problems," said Potter.

"Attack better, create more chances - and whoever is playing there can score and the team can win."