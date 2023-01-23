Aston Villa's latest signing Jhon Duran hopes to continue the Colombian legacy set by former striker Juan Pablo Angel at Villa Park.

Angel scored 62 goals for Villa across seven seasons before leaving in 2007.

Upon arriving at Villa Park from Chicago Fire, the club played 19-year-old Duran a good luck message recorded by Angel, prompting him to appear emotional.

"Seeing a message from someone who brought so much happiness to our country and is an idol here and mine too, it's a very touching thing," said Duran.

"Villa has a great fanbase, the history Juan Pablo left, I've seen videos of the club and it strikes me as a very good project.

"I'm a player who plays with a lot of passion, who is dedicated to the team and a player who wants to win, always.

"I'm happy and ready to take on more responsibilities, which I like."