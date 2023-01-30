Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after an eventful few days at Easter Road.

Here's what you had to say:

Kieron: Whilst Aberdeen did play very poorly, Hibs still did well to take our chances. Will Fish proved he can step in when needed, Campbell's second goal was well worked, Youan and McKirdy look like they are starting to get more confident, and two academy players got a chance in the team. We need to push on now and get a run going.

Kenny: A great result regardless of the state of Aberdeen. We played some good football and played on top of Aberdeen the whole game. High pressing football is the way forward. We need to keep this going. Well done.

Kieran: Excellent display, dismantling a team who made us look amateur in November. However, it will mean nothing if we go up to Dingwall on Tuesday and don’t beat County. If johnson starts the same team on Tuesday the fans will begin to trust him.