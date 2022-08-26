Rangers v Ross County team news

Midfielder Glen Kamara misses out for Rangers to protect a knee problem after starting Wednesday's Champions League play-off win over PSV Eindhoven, while striker Alfredo Morelos is suspended after his red card last weekend against Hibernian.

Alex Lowry is sidelined for some weeks after the teenage midfielder was taken off on a stretcher in a Rangers B team game in midweek, while centre-backs Ben Davies, Filip Helander and John Souttar, plus midfielder Ianis Hagi and striker Kemar Roofe, remain out.

Ross County will be without defender Jack Baldwin and midfielder Ross Callachan through suspension after they were both given retrospective red cards for challenges they made in last weekend's victory over Kilmarnock.

Defender Connor Randall misses out with a fractured bone in his leg, while forward William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Did you know? Jordan White has scored in all four of his Scottish Premiership appearances for Ross County against Rangers. Since Rangers' promotion in 2016, only Celtic's Odsonne Edouard (7) and Moussa Dembele (5) have scored more league goals against the Ibrox side than White.