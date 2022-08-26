Richard Winton, BBC Sport Scotland

It was clear that Tony Asghar had a message to get across when he sat down with BBC Sport Scotland on Thursday. Nobody is panicking at Dundee United and neither is there reason to.

Only goal difference is keeping the club off the bottom of the division, after three consecutive league defeats and that European hiding from AZ Alkmaar, but the sporting director insists head coach Jack Ross is not under any pressure.

Maybe not internally, but externally there is an awful lot of noise. Fans are worried, even if the club aren't. With Celtic visiting on Sunday, then a League Cup tie at Livingston and a trip to Motherwell to come, United need a win and they need one soon.