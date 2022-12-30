Fulham v Southampton: Team news

Fulham's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to again play through the pain of an ongoing foot problem.

Neeskens Kebano remains sidelined with an Achilles injury but Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon could come into contention.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who has been nursing an ankle issue, may be fit, while Theo Walcott's calf problem will also be assessed.

Armel Bella-Kotchap could be recalled to the starting line-up.

The centre-back was an unused substitute in the defeat by Brighton, with manager Nathan Jones explaining the German lacked match sharpness after the World Cup.

