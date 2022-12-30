Bournemouth v Crystal Palace: Team news

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who missed the defeat at Chelsea with a hamstring injury, will be given a late fitness test.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.

The squad has been hit by a virus, which has also affected head coach Gary O'Neil, who was not well enough to take Friday's pre-match news conference.

Crystal Palace pair James Tomkins and Tyrick Mitchell are suspended after being sent off in the defeat by Fulham.

But defender Marc Guehi, who was banned for that game, is available again.

