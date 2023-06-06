Chelsea have switched their focus to signing Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after missing out on Manuel Ugarte. (Standard, external)

Alexis Mac Allister will sign for Liverpool from Brighton, subject to a medical, with the Argentina midfielder, 24, understood to have agreed a five-year contract. (Guardian, external)

Brighton are set to announce the arrival of Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer. (Football Insider, external)

