West Ham assistant manager Billy McKinlay wants the Hammers to go on another European adventure this season ahead of their Europa Conference League play-off first leg with Danish side Viborg on Thursday.

The Premier League side fell to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals last season with manager David Moyes and full-back Aaron Cresswell both sent off in the second leg.

Moyes has a touchline ban for Thursday's match.

"The manager will still be [in the stadium] tomorrow night and have an influence," said McKinlay.

"Circumstances happen and you just have to deal with it.

"There will be no complacency from anyone at the club and we know we will have to play well to get a result.

"Hopefully we can go one step further this year. Last season was terrific for everybody connected with the club. Unfortunately we fell a little short at the end, but we want to go on another European adventure this year."