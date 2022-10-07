Vieira on Leeds, late goals and fitness issues
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Crystal Palace take on Leeds on Sunday, their first match in a more favourable run of fixtures on paper. The Eagles have only picked up one win this season but their only defeats have come against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Here are the main points from Patrick Vieira's news conference:
He offered a fitness update - Joachim Andersen has been training with the team after missing their last game, Nathan Ferguson is back in full training, Nathaniel Clyne is a "couple of weeks" away from being with the team and James McArthur is still out.
On the team conceding a number of late goals: "We conceded a late goal when we went five at the back. We conceded a late goal when we were four at the back. I don’t think it is something to do with the system we are using. It is the mindset and is the concentration, the focus and the desire to compete in those last couple of minutes, especially when you want to take the three points. I have to reflect on that."
On playing Leeds: "It's a challenging game, we know how good they can be and how well they can play. But, we’re at home. I’m really pleased with how we played the last couple of games even if we didn't get the result we deserved."
This weekend players will take the knee before matches and Vieira said: "It’s always important to remind ourselves that we are all against discrimination. By taking the knee, even if we don't do it every week, the issue is still there. We are not forgetting that it's an important topic and we have to deal with it and improve our society."