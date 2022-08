Everton are considering signing Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers with the forward being considered as a replacement for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Sky Sports, via Express), external

French club Nice had made an £8.5m offer for Brereton Diaz earlier this week, which Blackburn have yet to accept or reject, with West Ham also showing interest in the Chilean. (Sun, via Metro), external

