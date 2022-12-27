Kilmarnock v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock have only won one of their last 29 league meetings with Aberdeen (D5 L23), a 2-0 away victory in September 2018 under Steve Clarke.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in their last 16 league visits to Kilmarnock (W12 D4), a run that began back in 2012, with their last league defeat away at Rugby Park coming in December 2011 under Craig Brown.

Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last six home league games (W4 D1), a 3-2 defeat by Livingston in November.