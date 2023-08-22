'County fans dreaming of a trip to Hampden'

Ross Morren, The County Corner podcast, external

After a hard fought 4-3 victory against Airdrieonians in the Viaplay Cup, Ross County fans are dreaming of a trip to Hampden.

Some pundits tipped this as a potential cup upset, after Airdrieonians progressed through the Viaplay Cup group stages as the only team with a 100% win record, and have also made a good start to their league campaign.

Malky Mackay only made one change to the starting eleven following County’s victory against St Johnstone, with Kyle Turner replacing the injured Yan Dhanda.

Turner’s been given the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting place, and he’s grasping the opportunity with both hands due to his performances in the last two matches. He’s a player who glides across the pitch, and possesses great technical ability, which he showed with his involvement in the first two goals on Saturday. Turner suffered heartbreak at the end of last season in the Premiership play-off final in Dingwall, but he has put that firmly behind him and settled very quickly at County.

Eamonn Brophy turned out to be the match winner, as he has done so many times during his career. With the match all square at 3-3, Brophy headed home Dylan Smith’s pin point cross deep into extra time book County’s place in the quarter finals.

As a former Scotland international, we all know the quality Brophy has. He’s a natural goalscorer, so it should be no surprise he was in the right place at the right time to grab the winner against Airdrieonians. Mackay said post-match that Brophy’s only been back in full training for two weeks after his thigh injury, and he’ll only get sharper and better with more minutes on the park.

Aberdeen stand in the way of Ross County making their first trip to Hampden since 2016. Thankfully, the draw has been kind to County as the quarter-final will be played in Dingwall. But there’s plenty league action to focus on first, starting on Saturday.

So, how do Ross County pick up their first ever win against Rangers on Saturday?

Well, firstly we have to be solid defensively. Mackay will demand improvements following a couple of slack moments against Airdrieonians which allowed the opposition back into the game. Ryan Leak and Jack Baldwin look to have formed a good partnership so far, so they’ll need to be at their best again on Saturday. With the quality of player that Rangers have, any mistakes will likely be punished.

Going forward, County have scored twenty-one goals in seven competitive matches so far, averaging three goals a match, which is pretty impressive. We had four different goal-scorers against Airdrieonians which is promising to see. We’ll need to maintain that strong attacking threat shown so far against Rangers, and if the chances come, we’ll need to be clinical.

Simple, right?