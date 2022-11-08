Hibernian 0-2 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Hibs boss Lee Johnson: "I don't think it was lack of effort. We huffed and puffed but there was a severe lack of quality, lack of decision making.

"It was a very good away performance that did a job on us and that's really disappointing. We believe that the squad as a whole has more quality than we have shown in recent performances, although we haven't always had the best quality we have out on the pitch.

"There will be criticism and that's fair. At the end of the day, we all want to do well for Hibs, so we need to come out fighting against Kilmarnock.

"We were nowhere near good enough in the final third. We let them off the hook far too many times with poor crossing.

"In training it's good but for some reason in games it's not happening. I think it's down to a bit of everything. It's about timing, technique, quality, a bit of disruption and not enough players are on their game - and obviously I haven't performed well either - I take the brunt of that.

"We have let the supporters down. There have been some decent performances in some of the losses but there's a fragility in the goals we have conceded and we have to get through to the winter break and have the opportunity to get players back from injury. Until then we need to be more resolute than we've been."