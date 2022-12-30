Cody Gakpo was understandably a hot topic on the latest edition of The Red Kop podcast by BBC Radio Merseyside.

The versatile Netherlands forward has nine goals in 14 league games for PSV Eindhoven this season but has moved to Anfield on a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

Chloe Bloxam from The Redmen TV was a guest on The Red Kop and said: “We bring players in who aren’t diamonds but have the potential to be diamonds and shape them. We have done it time and time again. Klopp has seen something in Gakpo and I will never second guess that. The fact we have done it and it’s come out of nothing, in the background they’ve set everything in place so it’s clear they think he’s a star.”

Kop season ticket holder Ian Christie added: “You read about him and he seems to have all the qualities Klopp wants. He’s driven, has intelligence and doesn’t want to settle for being a top scorer in the Dutch league. We’re relying on the same three players with the injuries up front so bring him in, let him have six months getting used to how we play.

“Last season we’re talking about Mane, Firmino and Salah going the wrong side of 30. Now we have three or four players under the age of 25 competing for places, which is what you need for the next 10 years.”

