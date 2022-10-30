West Ham manager David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports: "If you look through the game, we have been really close. We deserved to come away with something. I don't think we could have done much more. We gave the ball away a bit too much and that led to Man United's goal but overall we played well.

"In the second half especially we took our chances."

On Lukasz Fabianski coming off at half-time: "Fabianski rocked his knee, he didn't feel comfortable and had to come off.

"We know what a great keeper De Gea is, he was during my time here, and we hoped he wouldn't save one of those two chances. I'm pleased for De Gea because he is a great guy but disappointed that one of those didn't go in."

On Man United's goal: "It was a great cross and a great header and sometimes you just have to appreciate the technical quality.

"Jarrod makes a great chance and we are just lacking that little bit of clinical edge. I have to praise our players, we put in a great shift today."