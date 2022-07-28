Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Southampton's early pre-season games lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, as players adjusted to Ralph Hasenhuttl's decision to play with three centre-backs.

But Stuart Armstrong believes the performance against Monaco, which included three second-half goals, showed that the players are getting to grips with the manager's demands.

"I thought we were good and as the game went on we got stronger and stronger," he told BBC Radio Solent. "It's nice that we scored a few goals, there haven't been so many in the last few games.

"It was very positive to see, particularly from the second-half performance, how well the new formation worked."

