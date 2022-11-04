K﻿lopp on Milner, Nunez and Tottenham

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • James Milner will not be available following his head injury against Napoli as the Reds will follow the concussion protocol: “He’s fine but we have to go through the stages and rightly so. He will be available for non-contact training on Monday if everything goes well and then contact on Tuesday.”

  • He praised “incredible package” Darwin Nunez for his recent displays: “He’s made some improvements and you can see he’s a real threat. He’s involved in a lot of good things and has had big chances – imagine if he’d scored all of them.”

  • Beating Napoli was pleasing from a defensive point of view but Klopp is not getting carried away: “We defended a football-playing side extremely well, closed the right gaps and did much better than since five-six weeks ago. But Tottenham will be different and really difficult to play against.”

  • A﻿sked why he changes the system frequently this season, Klopp said the availability of players and a loss of defensive stability were key in his mind, adding: "You can always point the finger and say 'this was not good, this was not good', or you give the players a completely new textbook. That is what we tried; it is a new chapter, you don't pair it with the last one."

  • On Tottenham: "They are in a very good moment and are defensively very strong as well as being powerful offensively. We’re preparing for a strong, confident opponent but we have to go for it.”