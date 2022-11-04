James Milner will not be available following his head injury against Napoli as the Reds will follow the concussion protocol: “He’s fine but we have to go through the stages and rightly so. He will be available for non-contact training on Monday if everything goes well and then contact on Tuesday.”

He praised “incredible package” Darwin Nunez for his recent displays: “He’s made some improvements and you can see he’s a real threat. He’s involved in a lot of good things and has had big chances – imagine if he’d scored all of them.”

Beating Napoli was pleasing from a defensive point of view but Klopp is not getting carried away: “We defended a football-playing side extremely well, closed the right gaps and did much better than since five-six weeks ago. But Tottenham will be different and really difficult to play against.”

A﻿sked why he changes the system frequently this season, Klopp said the availability of players and a loss of defensive stability were key in his mind, adding: "You can always point the finger and say 'this was not good, this was not good', or you give the players a completely new textbook. That is what we tried; it is a new chapter, you don't pair it with the last one."