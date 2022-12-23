Both of these sides should be champing at the bit on Saturday afternoon, with the visitors making a push for third place and the hosts striving to get off the bottom of the pile in time for Santa's arrival.

Hearts are just one point behind Aberdeen, having played a game less, and resumed with a strong first-half showing against Kilmarnock last weekend, although they did need a late penalty at Tynecastle to settle nerves.

Lawrence Shankland tucked that away for his second of the game and is now the league's joint-top scorer.

Dundee United had their post-World Cup return delayed by the freezing weather and, while that may mean some rustiness, it could be to their advantage since home form was picking up before the break.

Liam Fox's side have won three of their past four at Tannadice, as many as they had in their previous 16 (D4 L9). And they kept a clean sheet in each of those victories, having managed just two shutouts in the previous 16.

Hearts have kept just one clean sheet in their past 13 away league games, but have won six of their past eight top-flight meetings with United, including a 4-1 drubbing in Edinburgh in August when Shankland scored inside the first minute against his former side.

