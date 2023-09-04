Wolves 'just need a few more goals'

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock feels the performances are there for Wolves, despite only picking up three points so far this season.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, he said: "They've lost key players - Moutinho, Neves, Traore, Jimenez, Nunes. You look at those players, you take them out of any team, they're going to struggle and they're going to be down the bottom.

"I think the big thing with Gary O'Neil is that, when you go into a changing room, make training entertaining, make it fun, make it challenging, make the players buy into it straight away.

"I think he has done that and we're starting to see that in the performances on the pitch. They just need a few more goals."