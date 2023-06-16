What do you make of Luton's fixtures?

We asked for your views on Luton's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Steve: Tough first game for the Hatters. But they will all be tough games this season. Can't wait.

Mac: Nine years ago l was watching Luton play an evening league match against Hyde United, with a 70th minute goal giving us the win. Now l am eagerly awaiting to see when we play the likes of Man City, Liverpool and other top world teams! Unreal is an understatement!

Justin: Brighton away is a great first fixture for us. A seaside game with trains running straight there... What's not to like?