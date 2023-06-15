Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner

When Charlie Nicholas was a young boy, I was in the first team, he was an apprentice that did the boots and all the wee jobs at the time.

Cheeky Charlie didn't have any apprehension about going in [to the first team], but he knew his place.

He fitted into our group fantastically well. We all loved him and I think it inspired the likes of Danny McGrain and the older ones when you can see this young kid coming on the scene who was going to be a fantastic striker.

He had that long hair and styled himself on Bono a little bit. He loved Bono.

