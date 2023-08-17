West Ham are assessing the possibility of signing former England midfielder Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest after his contract expired. (Sky Sports, via Football Daily), external

The Hammers are interested in Montpellier's French striker Elye Wahi, 20, Stuttgart and Greece centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen and Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou.

