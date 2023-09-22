Luis Sinisterra has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent for the first time since joining Bournemouth on loan from Leeds in the summer transfer window.

The winger says he has been settling in well: "The team and club have been really good and have given me a really warm welcome. I'm happy about that.

"I spoke with [former Bournemouth midfielder] Jefferson Lerma and Marcos Senesi before I came, so it was really easy to know about the team, about the club, and of course they said really good things about the club. So that's why I took the decision to come to Bournemouth.

"[Jefferson] said it's a nice club to play at and to develop. Of course he told me about the city and he was really settling in at Bournemouth. So that's one of the reasons why I'm here.

"I spent almost three years with Marcos at Feyenoord, and with Tyler [Adams] one year with him last year. So of course I texted them and they gave me all of the advice and told me everything about this club."

Sinisterra says he was only approached by Bournemouth a "couple of days" before the transfer window closed, adding: "We spoke for a couple of days, then I spoke with the manager. It was a really good project so I was really happy to take the decision."

