Gerrard on Mings, Bournemouth, Lampard and Kamara

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's game with Everton.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Former captain Tyrone Mings is available for selection despite a scan showing a little bit of damage to his quad.

Gerrard says this is a chance to put things right in front of their home fans after losing to Bournemouth on the opening day.

He says Everton boss Frank Lampard has a very good football IQ and it is no surprise to see him managing a big team.

Gerrard says Villa must be braver in both boxes and calls for his side to make Villa Park a fortress.

He praises summer signing from Marseille Boubacar Kamara as one of the few players to have a great game last weekend.

